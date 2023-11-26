Netflix’s popular thriller, You, starring Penn Badgley in the lead, has won millions of viewers and will return with Season 5 in 2024. The series has a rating of 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. It revolves around Penn’s Joe Goldberg, who is an obsessive man and a serial killer. Throughout four seasons, the series has featured numerous actresses, including Wednesday fame Jenna Ortega, Victoria Pedretti, Charlotte Ritchie, and more.

The cast and Badgely did tremendous work on the series, and today, we have brought you the cast salaries of the actors and actresses who featured as part of its main cast. It has been running since 2018. For the unversed, Badgley is known for being a part of the popular series Gossip Girl, and the actor was reportedly skeptical about this part in the popular Netflix series.

The show You has not only given Penn Badgley newfound fame but an impressive bank balance as well. The actor has an estimated net worth of $8 million, and his salary from the series has contributed a good part to it. Let us look at the wages of some of the castmates of Badgley who shared a considerable amount of screenspace in the series.

1. Victoria Pedretti

As per IMDb, Victoria Pedretti has appeared on 21 out of 41 episodes of You. She appeared on the show in Season 2 as Love Quinn and Joe’s love interest. According to several reports, including one by Star Studd, she earned around $23K per episode for the series.

2. Elizabeth Lail

Elizabeth Lail appeared in the role of Guinevere Beck in the first season of You and was Joe’s primary love interest. The actress appeared in about twelve episodes and was a part of the main cast in season 1. As per reports, she got about $20,000 per episode.

3. Jenna Ortega

Before appearing in the breakthrough role of Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, Jenna Ortega played the role of Joe Goldberg’s inquisitive neighbor, Ellie Alves, in You Season 2. Although her actual salary has not been revealed in any report, as per GlassDoor, the average wage of a Netflix actor is around $156,066. Jenna must have received a sum around that per episode.

4. James Scully

James Scully plays the role of Forty Quinn in Penn Badgley starrer You. He has appeared in around twelve episodes over the show’s four seasons. As per reports, Scully earned between $20K and $30K per episode.

5. Penn Badgley

The thirty-seven-year-old actor has left everyone in awe with his portrayal as Joe Goldberg in You and has received $55,000 per episode in the first season of You. The actor’s salary reportedly grew in season 3, and he got $125K per episode.

The salaries of the other actors and actresses, including Charlotte Ritchie, have yet to be reported. The four seasons of this Penn Badgley-led psychological thriller have been streaming on Netflix. You Season 5 will be the final chapter of Joe Goldberg’s life, expected to come out next year.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ahead Of Young Sheldon’s Last Season, Here’s What Happens To The Cooper Family During The Big Bang Theory

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News