It is human nature to get curious about the unknown or forbidden things, and that’s why most of us are drawn towards conspiracy theories. Among all the mysteries of the world, one of the biggest ones lies in the Bermuda Triangle, and a few days ago, a clip caused a sensation online. It claimed the discovery of a German bunker in the area. The clip became more intriguing as it featured podcaster Joe Rogan and Elon Musk. Keep scrolling to find out the truth behind that viral clip!

Bermuda Triangle is located in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean, also known as the Devil’s Triangle. Several reports have been made about aircraft and ships going missing in the area under mysterious circumstances. Scientists have been trying to solve the mystery behind it for years and have not found any concrete findings.

The short video clip featured Joe Rogan and Elon Musk and has been all over YouTube. It has been posted by the channel Casual. The video came up after Musk appeared on Rogan’s podcast this month. In it, Joe says, “This is so f***ng scary. A few hours ago, in the Bermuda Triangle, an advanced German bunker from World War 2 has been discovered.” Musk could be heard replying with an affirmative response, saying, “Yeah, yeah, I heard of it.” The podcaster in this short clip claimed that the bunker allegedly had several documents about a moon station. It was reportedly in 1939, and claimed to have come in contact with aliens.

Joe Rogan could also be heard talking about how Germans built the bunkers so deep in the ocean. The viral video ends with the host talking about aliens, missing ships, and moon stations and how all these things, coupled with the alleged discovery of the German Bunker in the Bermuda Triangle, have heightened the interest of the scientists.

However, the video clip that has gone viral is nothing but fake. It only heightens the fear of AI as it’s an AI-generated clip. The netizens were quick to call out the bluff. As per reports, including Hitc.com, the video has been generated using several other clips from podcasts, and with the use of AI, fake words in Joe Rogan’s and Elon Musk’s voices have been incorporated into it. One of its biggest mistakes was showing the Bermuda Triangle in the Mediterranean.

Netizens blasted the YouTube channel for posting the fake video. One wrote, “AI fake AF, terrible effort on all fronts.”

Another chimed in, “I hate this fake ai bs.”

One gullible netizen, believing it to be accurate, wrote, “Where do I find pictures and information about the bunker?”

Check out the clip here:

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk spoke about the advent of AI in the original video. In that interview, Musk shared his concern about AI’s threat to humanity. It seems like his fear materialized using this very video. Musk told Rogan that if people with extinction program AI in their mind, then its function will be the extinction of humanity. That is scary indeed.

