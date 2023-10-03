Elon Musk is a billionaire who is the former chairman of Tesla, Inc., the founder, chairman, CEO, and chief technology officer of SpaceX, owner, chairman, and CTO of X Corp and many more things. Besides making the news for these companies under his command, the 52-year-old also makes the headlines for his personal life – namely his 11 kids and his rapport with their mothers.

In the latest news, Musk is now being dragged to court owing to drama with the mother of three of his kids – Grimes. Born Claire Boucher, the singer has reported sued her former partner over the paternal rights of their kids.

As reported by Page Six, Grimes is suing her ex-partner Elon Musk over a matter involving their three children – X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. As per the court records obtained by the site, the ‘Oblivion’ singer filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on September 29 in a California court. This filing intends to have the court identify the legal parents of a child when they are unmarried.

For the unversed, Grimes, in a now-deleted tweet, had pleaded with Elon Musk to see her son. Responding to author Walter Isaacson’s tweet of a picture of the Tesla founder with his twins with Shivon Zilis, the performer wrote, “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Musk and Grimes dated on and off from 2018 until their official split in September 2021. The couple share three kids – one daughter and two sons. The 52-year-old billionaire and 35-year-old singer welcomed their first child – a son named X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020. In December 2021, the duo quietly welcomed their second child – a daughter they had via surrogacy- named Exa Dark Sideræl. In September, it was revealed in journalist Walter Isaacson’s ‘Elon Musk’ biography that the estranged couple had secretly had a third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus – whom they call Tau.

In total, Elon Musk is the father to 11 children with three different women – namely, Nevada Alexander Musk, twins Griffin and Vivian Musk, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk with Canadian author Justine Wilson, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus with Grimes and a pair of twins with Neuralink director of operations and special projects Shivon Zilis.

