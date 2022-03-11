Elon Musk is one of the most celebrated businessmen all around the globe not just for his ambitious Tesla and SpaceX projects but also for the hilarious social media interactions and interviews he indulges in. He has lately been dating musician Grimes and a few reports now suggest that the two have broken up yet again. In an interaction with an international portal, his ex-girlfriend revealed that the two have welcomed a second child and the name of the baby is now leaving the internet in splits.

Advertisement

Musk was previously in the news when he interacted with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy through Twitter. The leader had mentioned in a short public note on Sunday that Elon is helping the country with Starlink systems for cities that have been destroyed by Russia’s attack. He also mentioned that the two are discussing potential future space projects and assured that he will take it up once the war is put to rest.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with Vanity Fair, Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes opened up on the second child they welcomed through surrogacy. The interviewer accidentally heard the baby crying, which was when the musician decided to spill the beans about welcoming the baby girl.

Grimes stated that the baby has been named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and the internet seems to be having a gala time with it. The name Exa stands for Supercomputing, Sideræl is a fancier way of spelling sidereal and the final part of the name, Dark, stands for ‘the unknown.’

“Their first child name is X Æ A-12. I dnt know how to pronounce him but I am sure its something Genius behind the name.”, a tweet said while another one said, “love how @elonmusk named his kids “x” [son] and “y” [daughter] would never name my kids like that, but it’s super cool in a biological way ngl #ElonMusk”. Here’s a look at a few reactions.

#ElonMusk and #Grimes secretly welcome second child, name her 'Y'.

Their first child name is X Æ A-12. I dnt know how to pronounce him but I am sure its something Genius behind the name. — farah lodhi khan (@farah_lodhi) March 11, 2022

*Elon Musk and Grimes' New Baby is Named Exa Dark Sideræl*

Elon and his wife while naming their baby:#ElonMusk #ExaDarkSiderael pic.twitter.com/gXwiIg8DZ4 — shruti (@JustShruting) March 11, 2022

love how @elonmusk named his kids "x" [son] and "y" [daughter] would never name my kids like that, but it's super cool in a biological way ngl#ElonMusk — tjarkkkk (@tjarkkkk) March 11, 2022

#ElonMusk

Either Musk should stop having kids or stop naming them! — Waldemarr Whosane (@HRH162) March 11, 2022

In the same interaction, Grimes also mentioned that she and Elon Musk have actually split but they remain to be best friend at the moment. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid”, the artist added.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on such fun updates

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Was Once ‘Insulted’ By Mean Girls Actress Amanda Seyfried As She Approached Him To Play Father’s Role

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube