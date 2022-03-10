Leonardo DiCaprio was once insulted by the Mean Girls actress Amanda Seyfried, who asked the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star to “age himself up” and portray as her father in her next film. Caprio is regarded as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He is famous for his acting and charming looks across the globe.

The actor is known for having a diverse set of roles in the entirety of his career. Though is quite famous for his parts as the lead in several romantic dramas like Titanic, Revolutionary Road, and The Great Gatsby, Leo has also played roles in many movies, which have defined his acting range. The Revenant, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Basketball Diaries, Inception are a few examples of that.

However, there was a time when Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘insulted’ when he was asked to play the role of Amanda Seyfried’s father and not love interest for ‘Red Riding Hood.’ The 2011 movie, which was produced by the actor, saw the Mamma Mia star taking up the lead role as the Little Red Riding Hood. The actress revealed that when Leo used to visit the set, there used to be a sort of ‘weird tension.’

Amanda Seyfried said that everyone would compare him to Robert DeNiro and say that he was like a godfather. So, the actress decided to recruit Leonardo DiCaprio for a role in the film. While speaking with The Mirror, Amanda said, “I asked him if he would play my dad but he got insulted! He said, ‘I don’t do male leads in love stories anymore,'” Seyfried continued, “And I said, ‘I wasn’t talking about the male leads, I was talking about my dad. You’re what, 35? Age yourself up a bit!”

It’s not like Leo hasn’t played the role of a father in movies. He was one in Shutter Island, The Revenant, Revolutionary Road, and in his latest film, Don’t Look Up. However, he has either been a dad of young kids or taken up the part in the past few years.

It has been years since then, and both the actors have given their fans several amazing films. Amanda Seyfried recently appeared in the mini-drama series, The Dropout. While Leonardo DiCaprio, who just appeared in Don’t Look Up, is said to be playing a role in Martin Scorsese’s Roosevelt.

