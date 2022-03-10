Charlie Cox, aka Matt Murdock, thinks Ben Affleck’s Daredevil suit ‘sucks.’ For the unversed, before Ben became the Batman for DC, he played the role of the Hornhead in a 2003 film, produced by 20th Century Fox. Though the film opened with a spectacular weekend at the box office, the critical response was underwhelming.

The role was then picked by Cox when Marvel Studios confirmed the rights to the character were bought back by them. Since then, it allowed them to use the superhero in the MCU. Charlie got his own series, which ran for three-season, from 2015 to 2018.

Since then, Charlie Cox has also appeared in the latest Marvel flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home as Matt Murdock. Now, the actor has opened up about Ben Affleck’s Daredevil and has a few things to say about Ben’s costume. According to The Direct, Cox made an appearance at Abu Dhabi’s Middle East Film and Comic-Con, where he spoke about the same.

“I watched it once, and then I wanted to go and do my own thing,” Charlie Cox said while talking about Affleck‘s Daredevil. “I hadn’t seen it before I got the role. I watched it when I got the role, and, to be fair, I think Ben Affleck does a really good Matt Murdock, I like his Matt Murdock,” he continued.

Cox further added, “I don’t love the movie… I feel like the movie tried to do too much, and it was a little tonally confused. They had everyone in that movie — they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy. It was saturated, and it’s two hours. So that was part of that problem. And the suit sucks!”

Even though he appreciated Ben Affleck’s Matt Murdock, Charlie Cox didn’t like the movie or the costume. Now, the actor is set to reprise the role of Daredevil for season 4 of the series.

