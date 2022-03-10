If you’re a fashion, gossip and romance lover, it is impossible that you haven’t being-watched Gossip Girl. The show ft Blake Lively, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley amongst others had been a rage during the 2000s. There’s a reboot currently screening and Leighton Meester has opened up on being a part of it as the legendary Queen B. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Leighton played the role of Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl. She was the ultimate fashionista, high on romance and her aura was charming. Everything starting from attitude to her sass was loved by fans. One could get intimidated around her but would still fall in love with her.

Many Gossip Girl stars including Blake Lively, Chace Crawford have previously broken their silence and expressed regret about being a part of the show. Many even went on to say that they wouldn’t want to look back. But Leighton Meester is our ultimate ray of hope as she isn’t denying the idea of it.

Asked about being a part of the Gossip Girl reboot, Leighton Meester told ET Canada, “You know I’m not really sure, I will say, you know… I’ve watched the new one, I do think it’s really awesome. You know, I do feel like… I’m happy for them, I feel like they’re doing a whole new thing… and I don’t think that we don’t fit in but — or I can only speak for myself — I don’t feel like I don’t fit in, but I will say… I feel really good sort of sitting back and leaving it to the kids, to the young, new generation, they’re doing so awesome. So, that’s all I’ll say for now, you know… you never say never.”

For the unversed, the show witnessed its reboot in 2021 with an all-new cast on HBO Max. Season 2 has already been renewed after the success of the first version.

Do you want to see Leighton Meester return as Blair Waldorf? Upper East Siders would love that!

