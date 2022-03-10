It’s a big year for DC as it has several exciting projects lined up for this year. It started with Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, which was just released and soared on the box office. Now, Warner Bros has planned to continue their enchantment with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, Ezra Miller’s The Flash, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2, Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet, and Shazam 2 starring Zachary Levy.

One of the latest debates sparked by the release of the latest version of the Caped Crusader is whether the studio should continue with only the theatrical release of their films. Last year WB decided to release their films like The Matrix Resurrections on both the big screen and HBO Max.

This proved to be a lower box office collection as compared to The Batman, which is just in theatres as of now. Amongst all of this, Warner Bros has revealed a new shuffled release date of their upcoming flick, including Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2, Wonka, and Shazam 2.

According to Variety, Warner Bros announced that Aquaman 2 and The Flash are being pushed from 2022 to 2023 due to COVID-induced production delays with visual effects. The Jason Momoa starrer will now be released on 17th March 2023, rather than 16th December 2022. Meanwhile, the Erza Miller-led film will hit the screens on 23rd June 2023 and not 4th November 2022.

Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, will be now hitting the screens on 21st October 2022, while the Timothée Chalamet starrer, Wonka, is pushed back from 17th March 2023 to 15th December 2023. However, good news for the Shazam 2 fans as the Zachary Levy starrer will be released earlier than planned, on 12th December 2022.

Dwayne Johnson was the first one to announce the pushback of his DC film, Black Adam and Super-Pets, releasing on 29th July 2022. Warner Bros then continued to make the announcement for Aquaman 2, Shazam 2, The Flash, Wonka, and Meg 2: The Trench, which will release on 4th August 2023.

