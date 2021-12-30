Dwayne Johnson has denied Vin Diesel’s request to rejoin the action franchise for Fast & Furious 10. For the unversed, Diesel extended an invitation to The Rock on Instagram, asking him to reprise his role as secret agent Lucas Hobbs for the next entry in the film series. This came after the infamous feud between the two actors that has lasted for years.

The feud became public in 2016. after Dwayne shared a since-deleted post on social media to call out some of his male co-stars for being ‘candy a**es’ and mentioned how they don’t conduct themselves as professionals and stand-up men. It was later revealed that the message was implied for Vin.

After several ups and downs, Dwayne Johnson left the Fast & Furious franchise and became the in-charge of the Hobbs & Shaw timeline. Now, the actor has replied to Vin Diesel’s request for him to join the franchise back. While speaking with CNN, The Rock said, “I told (Diesel) directly that I would not be returning to the franchise.”

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Dwayne Johnson said. He further explained how Vin Diesel’s post was manipulative. “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” he said.

Dwayne continued, “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.” Even several Fast & Furious fans got upset over the request.

Check out Vin Diesel’s post here:

They weren’t too happy about Vin Diesel taking his late co-star, Paul Walker’s name, and his children’s name as a bargaining chip to ask Dwayne Johnson to come back to Fast & Furious.

