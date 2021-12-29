Taylor Swift’s growth in the music industry has been quite impressive with multiple hit songs and albums over the years. She does not shy away from calling people out whenever necessary, even if they are big personalities from the industry. However, there is a specific topic that Taylor does not open up about, and looks like there is a solid reason for this.

For the unversed, Swift has lately been in the news for a plagiarism lawsuit that was filed against her in the year 2017. Music composers Sean Hall and Nathan Butler filed the case against her stating that two hook lines from her song Shake It Off were taken from a 2001 2LW song, Playas Gon’ Play. The singer has now decided to reopen the case and her attorneys claim that the judge had made an error at that time.

In the year 2009, Taylor Swift had spoken to the magazine Allure, about a series of topics including her love life and s*x. In a part of the interaction, the pop star revealed that she refrains herself from talking about s*x because she feels people instantly picture the person n*ked whenever they speak about it.

“It’s fine to talk about love publicly, but I think when you talk about virginity and s*x publicly, people just automatically picture you n*ked. And as much as I can prevent people picturing me n*ked, I’m going to.”, Taylor said.

Taylor Swift also shed some light on her idea of love and how it involves a prince charming and a dreamy castle. She spoke about fairy tales and said, “I have always been fascinated with fairy tales and the idea that Prince Charming is just one castle away. And you’re gonna run across a field and meet each other in the middle and have an amazing, perfect movie kiss. And it’s gonna be happily ever after.”

