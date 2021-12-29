Chris Hemsworth is one of Hollywood’s most talented and loved actors and is famously known for the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has contributed a lot to entertain his fans in the industry. But did you know that the hunk used to clean breast pumps before entering into Hollywood?

Read on to find out the story behind the Extraction actor‘s first job!

Well, every actor began his/ her career in various ways and for Chris Hemsworth, it was cleaning breast pumps in a pharmacy. In 2019 the Thor actor along with actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani had appeared as guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At that time both actors had appeared for the promotion of Men In Black (MIB) international.

During the show’s fun segment ‘True confessions’ Chris Hemsworth and Kumail Nanjiani played a game with the show’s host Jimmy Fallon, in which a person reads out a statement about themselves and the other two have to decide if the statement was either true or false.

The statement that Chris said was, “My first job was cleaning out breast pumps.” Being stunned at first, the other two (Kumal and Jimmy) started interrogating Chris to gain some more information on his first job. Replying to the two the actor said that he was 14 years old at the time and that the job was not only cleaning the pumps but also occasionally repairing them as well.

Speaking about his job Chris said, “Pharmacies would rent them out and they’d … come back covered in dry milk, so I’d have a toothbrush and I’d clean the dry milk.” After 45 secs of interrogation, Kumail and Jimmy came to a conclusion that Chris was lying, but the actor later revealed that he was telling the truth.

Chris then went on to explain that he did work in a pharmacy at the young age of 14. He said, “They would rent them out, the machines would come back, and I would have a toothbrush, a little spray and wipe…” Continuing to that he also made a ‘washing-dried-milk-off-breast-pump’ sound effect.

Jumping back to the present, Chris Hemsworth is now gearing up for his much-awaited Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie is directed by Taika Waititi and will be coming out in 2022.

