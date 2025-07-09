Bruno Mars is one of the most loved R&B artists from the 2010s. Songs like Grenade, Talking to the Moon, Versace on the Floor, and Just the Way You Are catapulted him to global fame, eventually earning him Grammys. The singer has not shied from projecting his romantic side in his songs, which makes one wonder if the singer is truly a romantic in real life as well. We know he has a special someone he has been dating for almost a decade. But is the musician married? Let’s take a look at Bruno Mars’ real-life romance.

Exploring Bruno Mars’ Romantic Life: Who Is Jessica Caban?

Bruno Mars has reportedly been dating Jessica Caban since 2011. He has been largely private about his love life. However, he has certainly mentioned and answered questions about it on occasion. Jessica began her career as a model in 2008 after participating in and winning the first season of the reality modeling competition Model Latina. She credits Jennifer Lopez’s now-shut brand, Sweetface, for landing her the first gig as a model.

Jessica also took part in some acting gigs, having debuted and played a supporting role in the hit romantic comedy series Jane the Virgin, starring Gina Rodriguez. In 2016, Rolling Stone reported that Jessica Caban had designed a swimwear line, J. Marie. However, the line has been shut for the past few years.

Did Bruno Mars & Jessica Caban Break Up?

In January 2024, The Sun reported that a source close to the couple revealed that Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban’s relationship has been shaky since 2023. The two even spent the holidays apart. Jessica’s social media updates in 2024 further fueled rumors that the APT singer had split from his long-time girlfriend.

Keen-eyed fans noted that Jessica deleted the couple’s pictures from her Instagram. While both continue to follow each other on social media, this scrubbing of pictures certainly raises questions. After Bruno’s success with songs like Die With A Smile with Lady Gaga and APT with Rose, one fan expressed their sadness over the breakup, to which Jessica replied that she is “cheering from afar” for Bruno’s “continued achievements.”

Is Bruno Mars Married?

Neither Bruno nor Jessica has since opened up to the public about their relationship status. However, to conclude the discussion on Bruno Mars’ dating life, it is certain that he is not married. However, it is unclear if he and Jessica Caban have broken up.

