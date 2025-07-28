Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara is striking all the right chords, both in cinemas and on music charts. The film’s emotional title track has achieved a major global feat, becoming the first Indian song ever to top Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart. Sung by Faheem Abdullah and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has gone viral across continents. As of writing, the song has been streamed approximately 59.7 million times on Spotify.

Additionally, it beats tracks by international music heavyweights like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK, and Sabrina Carpenter. So, it’s not just a hit — it’s a global moment, as per Times Now. Saiyaara, starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been ruling hearts for its romantic musical drama ever since its release. And now the film has achieved a new milestone as the title track soars high on Spotify, hitting No. 1 on global charts.

From Film Scene To Global Sound

In the film Saiyaara, the track isn’t just a part of the background. It plays a big role in the story. Ahaan Panday plays Krish, a young singer who puts his dreams on hold to take care of his love, Vaani (played by Aneet Padda), after she’s diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s. As her memory fades, she writes a song so he won’t be forgotten, and that song is Saiyaara.

Later, when she disappears from his life, Krish puts all his hope in the song, asking his producer to make sure it reaches everywhere, hoping it will find her. And now, that fictional wish has come true in real life, too.

Saiyaara Breaking Records

While the track is going viral online, the film is doing just as well in theatres. Saiyaara opened with a massive 21.25 crore net collection on Day 1. Completing a 10-day theatrical run, the film is expected to hit the 250 crore mark, becoming one of the historic blockbusters.

The music album has also impressed listeners. Along with the title song, tracks like Dhun, Tum Ho Toh, Humsafar, and Barbaad Reprise are also climbing the charts. The full album features songs by Arijit Singh, Mithoon, Jubin Nautiyal, Vishal Mishra, and Sachet–Parampara.

Saiyaara is more than a song — it’s a moment that’s touched millions. It proves how powerful Indian music can be when it’s made from the heart. Whether you’ve watched the film or not, this track is a must-listen.

