Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda led Saiyaara is truly witnessing a glorious run at the Indian box office. Mohit Suri’s directorial entered the 200 crore club just yesterday and within 24 hours, it has crossed the 250 crore mark! Scroll below for the day 10 early trends!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10

There’s no prominent competition at the ticket windows. Sitaare Zameen Par has almost saturated its run while Tanvi The Great, Maalik and Nikita Roy struggle to attract audience. Amid the limited options, Saiyaara is the go-to choice of audience. After clocking the highest Saturday with 27 crores coming in on day 9, the romantic musical drama has registered another 10% jump.

As per the early trends, Saiyaara earned 29-30 crores on the second Sunday. It recorded the second-highest second Sunday of 2025, staying below only Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. The 10-day total at the Indian box office will land around 249.75-250.75 crores. Safe to say, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer made the most of the weekend boost!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Day 8: 18.50 crores

Day 9: 27 crores

Day 10: 28-29 crores (estimates)

Total: 249.75-250.75 crores

Ready for Son Of Sardaar 2 battle

In the next three days, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur led Son Of Sardaar 2 will arrive in cinemas. The show count may reduce but given the massive demand, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film may still dominate the ticket windows. So far, it looks like the action comedy sequel is in danger at the box office. We’ll get a clear picture based on Saiyaara’s hold at the ticket windows on the second Monday!

More about Saiyaara

The romantic musical drama marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It is loosely based on the Korean film, A Moment To Remember. It also features Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa and Sid Makkar, among others in pivital roles.

It was released in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025.

