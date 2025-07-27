Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara continues to be unpredictable with its theatrical run. On the second Friday, it witnessed a slight drop only to come back roaring on the second Saturday, pulling off a bigger score than the first Saturday. With such a glorious run, the film has comfortably crossed the 300 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it has also emerged as Bollywood’s second highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 9!

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 9 days?

The latest musical romantic drama has become a phenomenon not just in India but also in the overseas market. The Indian diaspora outside the country is turning out to theatres in big numbers, helping the film earn unbelievable numbers. Talking first about the domestic collection, the film has earned 220.75 crore net, which equals 260.48 crore gross after including GST.

Overseas, Saiyaara witnessed superb growth in the last two days, helping it earn an impressive 66 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the 9-day worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 326.48 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 220.75 crores

India gross – 260.48 crores

Overseas gross – 66 crores

Worldwide gross – 326.48 crores

Becomes Bollywood’s 2nd highest-grosser of 2025

With such a run, Saiyaara has become Bollywood’s third film of 2025 to score a triple century globally, joining Chhaava and Housefull 5. Yesterday, on day 9, it also surpassed Housefull 5’s 304.12 crores to become Bollywood’s second highest-grossing film of the year.

Take a look at the top Bollywood grossers of 2025 (gross collection):

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Saiyaara – 326.48 crores Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 262.70 crores Raid 2 – 242.57 crores

More about the film

Produced by Akshaye Widhani, under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the romantic drama was made on a controlled budget of 45 crores. It was theatrically released on July 18. The film also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa.

