Saturday was another massive day for Ahaan Panday, and Aneet Padda left Saiyaara at the box office. The romantic musical drama scored 8th highest second Saturday in history of Hindi cinema. It has also become the #2 Bollywood grosser of all time. Scroll below for day 9 collection!

How much did Saiyaara earn on day 9?

Mohit Suri’s directorial was expected to cross the 20 crore mark, but it surpassed expectations, yet again. As per the official figures, Saiyaara earned 27 crores on day 9. It remained better than 26.25 crore garnered on the first Saturday.

The overall net collection in India comes to 220.75 crore net, which is approximately 260.48 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 22 crores

Day 2 – 26.25 crores

Day 3 – 36.25 crores

Day 4 – 24.25 crores

Day 5 – 25 crores

Day 6 – 22 crores

Day 7 – 19.50 crores

Day 8 – 18.50 crores

Day 9 – 27 crores

Total – 220.75 crore

Saiyaara vs the top 2nd Saturday in Bollywood

The romantic musical drama has surpassed Baahubali 2 (Hindi) on the second Saturday, which is truly unbelievable. Prabhas starer had raked in 26.50 crores, and Saiyaara has crossed that mark with a small margin.

Check out the highest second Saturday collections in Hindi cinema:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 46.50 crores Stree 2: 33.80 crores Animal: 35.33 crores Jawan: 32.30 crores Gadar 2: 31.07 crores Saiyaara: 27 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 26.50 crores The Kashmir Files: 24.80 crores Dangal: 23.07 crores Pathaan: 22.50 crores

Saiyaara vs Housefull 5 Box Office

Siayaara has made a smashing entry into the 200 crore club. In fact, it is only the second Bollywood film of 2025 to have achieved that mark after Chhaava. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has also beaten Housefull 5 (198.41 crores) to become the second Bollywood grosser of 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Fawad Khan’s The Legend Of Maula Jatt Stays Undefeated As #1 Punjabi Grosser For Almost 33 Months!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News