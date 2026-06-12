Scary Movie 6 keeps climbing the box office charts and is on its way to beat another Scary Movie installment in North America. The 2026 horror comedy is on track to hit the $100 million milestone in North America. The film opened with strong box-office numbers, inching closer to a major worldwide milestone. Keep scrolling for more deets.

How much has the film collected at the North American box office so far?

The movie has collected a solid $3.3 million on its 1st Wednesday at the North American box office. It has recorded the 2nd-biggest Wednesday ever at the domestic box office, with a 40.5% decline from Tuesday/discount day, only under the first Scary Movie’s $4.9 million. In just six days, the domestic total for the movie has reached $67.3 million. It is inching closer to the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office.

Set to beat Scary Movie 2 as the 4th highest-grossing film in the franchise

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Scary Movie 6 is on track to beat the box office total of Scary Movie 2 in North America. The parody movie is the second installment in the Scary Movie franchise and is the all-time 4th-highest-grossing installment. It collected $71.3 million at the North American box office in its run. The 2026 movie is less than $5 million away from surpassing Scary Movie 2’s domestic haul.

Check out the domestic totals of the Scary Movie installments

Scary Movie – $157 million Scary Movie 3 – $110 million Scary Movie 4 – $90.7 million Scary Movie 2 – $71.3 million Scary Movie 6 – $67.3 million Scary Movie 5 – $32 million

More about the movie

The 2026 parodic movie will achieve this feat in less than 10 days. According to the box office database, Scary Movie 6 collected an estimated $54.6 million internationally in its opening weekend. Allied to the latest $67.3 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the parodic comedy is $121.9 million. It is on track to beat the $150 million milestone worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $67.3 million

International – $54.6 million

Worldwide – $121.9 million

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