After delivering massive box office hits like The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Interstellar, and Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan must be all geared up for his next star-studded film, The Odyssey. Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, the fantasy action movie is slated for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026, that is, two weeks before the arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Christopher Nolan has already proven, with Oppenheimer, that he can deliver a near-billion-dollar box-office hit without the backing of a franchise, despite the film being R-rated. Moreover, since The Odyssey is expected to benefit from the collective box-office pull of its star-studded cast and from optimism about its IMAX revenue share, it could even surpass $1 billion worldwide, a milestone that Oppenheimer narrowly missed.

While it remains to be seen if it can become a billion-dollar hit in terms of raw worldwide gross, let’s take a look at how much The Odyssey would need to earn at the global box office so that it can take its combined theatrical profit with Oppenheimer beyond the $1 billion mark.

The Odyssey & Oppenheimer: Budget & Break-Even

Since The Odyssey reportedly has a $250 million budget, according to THR, it needs to earn $625 million worldwide at the box office, according to the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule.

On the other hand, Oppenheimer was reportedly made on a budget of $100 million, so it needed to earn $250 million globally to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This indicates that with a worldwide total of $975.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo, the 2023 biographical drama generated an estimated theatrical profit of $725.8 million.

What The Above Numbers Indicate

The above figures and calculations suggest that The Odyssey would need to earn more than $899.2 million to take its combined theatrical profit with Oppenheimer beyond the massive $1 billion mark.

Considering a strong buzz among moviegoers and the film’s star-studded cast, The Odyssey has a chance of crossing the $899.2 million figure at the global box office. Having said that, the film’s long-term box office performance will become clear only after its theatrical release on July 17.

What Is The Odyssey All About?

The epic fantasy action film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who wants to return home after the Trojan War. During his long and arduous journey, he comes across dangerous obstacles and mythical creatures. Meanwhile, his family has been waiting for his return for many years and is not even sure whether he is alive or not.

The Odyssey Trailer

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