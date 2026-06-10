Steven Spielberg’s latest directorial effort, Disclosure Day, is all set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026. Starring Emily Blunt in the lead role, it’s an alien-themed movie, a sci-fi subgenre that the legendary filmmaker has previously explored in Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), and War of the Worlds (2005).

Right from his early works like Duel and E.T. to his recent releases like The Fabelmans and West Side Story, the majority of the films directed by Steven Spielberg have received positive reviews from critics. And now, ahead of Disclosure Day’s theatrical release, its critics’ score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has been revealed. Keep scrolling to find out how it compares to the Rotten Tomatoes scores of the top five highest-rated films directed by Steven Spielberg.

Disclosure Day vs. Steven Spielberg’s Top 5 Highest-Rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes

At the time of writing, Disclosure Day holds a critics’ score of 85%, based on 134 reviews so far on Rotten Tomatoes. Here is a list of the top five highest-rated films directed by Steven Spielberg, according to their Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982): 99% Schindler’s List (1993): 98% Jaws (1975): 97% Catch Me if You Can (2002): 96% Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981): 94%

Based on the above Rotten Tomatoes scores, it is clear that Steven Spielberg’s top-rated film of all time is none other than the iconic 1982 sci-fi E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, with a near-perfect 99% critics’ score. However, Disclosure Day, despite its impressive 85% rating, is currently much behind Steven Spielberg’s top 5 highest-rated films. That said, his latest film’s critics’ score might fluctuate in the coming days as more reviewers register their ratings. But since a major change in the score seems unlikely, Disclosure Day may not rank among the director’s all-time top five.

What Is Disclosure Day All About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day Trailer

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