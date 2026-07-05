Disclosure Day North America Box Office: Hits $100M Milestone ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Welcome To The Jungle is maintaining the momentum at the Indian box office despite Alpha denting its screen count. On the second Friday, it made a smooth entry into the 100 crore club, and on Saturday, it posted a solid jump, moving closer to the 110 crore mark in net collections. Amid this, Akshay Kumar has pulled off an impressive feat by delivering his 7th 100 crore net grosser, the most by any Indian star. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

Disclosure Day is one of the movies that is benefiting from the long holiday in North America. This has helped the film cross a major milestone at the North American box office. It is also benefiting from Supergirl‘s poor performance at the cinemas, as more people are drawn to this sci-fi flick by the legendary Steven Spielberg. Keep scrolling for the deets.

There were polarising reactions to this Spielberg alien saga. Although people praised the action sequences and strong performances, especially Emily Blunt‘s, they criticized the anticlimactic ending, the script, and the narration. With mixed word-of-mouth, many skipped the movie despite the initial positive reactions, ultimately leading to the film’s underwhelming performance.

Disclosure Day crosses $100 million milestone at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Steven Spielberg’s big-budget alien movie has finally crossed a major milestone at the North American box office. It is an impressive achievement for the film, coming after Disclosure Day crossed a major global milestone earlier this week. It collected a decent $2.2 million on its 4th Friday at the North American box office, down just 4.1% from last Friday.

Its 4th Friday gross is more than Ready Player One’s $1.9 million and on par with Gladiator II‘s $2.2 million. Therefore, the film has finally surpassed the $100 million milestone in North America, with a current total of $101.6 million. It is inches away from overtaking Scary Movie 6.

More about the movie

Disclosure Day is on track to earn between $5 million and $6 million at the box office in North America during its 4th three-day weekend. It crossed $200 million at the worldwide box office on Thursday. Its worldwide collection is $202.25 million.

Disclosure Day follows a world thrown into chaos after the existence of extraterrestrial life is publicly revealed. As governments, scientists, and ordinary people grapple with the unprecedented disclosure, humanity must confront fear, shifting alliances, and the far-reaching consequences of learning that they are not alone in the universe. Disclosure Day was released on June 12.

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Must Read: Disclosure Day Worldwide Box Office: Steven Spielberg’s Sci-fi Epic Officially Crosses The $200M Miletone!

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