Supergirl Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Jason Momoa.

Director: Craig Gillespie

Supergirl Movie Review: DCU Stumbles Hard With Its Most Disappointing Reboot Yet (Photo Credit: Instagram)

What’s Good: Sometimes the film is funny, but other than that there are very few things that are actually good.

What’s Bad: The writing, the visual effects, the characters, pretty much every element here is quite low-quality.

Loo Break: You can miss the entire second act if you want, as it becomes quite repetitive, so there is a lot of space to take a break.

Watch or Not?: Just watch this movie if you’re a huge fan of the superhero genre; if not, you can actually skip this one.

Language: English (with subtitles)

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 108 Minutes

User Rating:

Opening:

The superhero genre is really having a tough time as it sinks more and more into the abyss of its own formula, and it is now desperate to call attention to it by extracting inspiration from other places, anywhere that can inject a bit of quality into the depleted formula, and well, Supergirl is just the latest victim of this desperation, and sadly, it gives the haters more reason to hate on the genre and create a solid argument for its death beyond the numbers, and it seems only the new Spider-Man film can save it.

Supergirl Movie Review: Milly Alcock Deserves Better Than This Messy DCU Misfire (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Supergirl Movie Review: Script Analysis

Yes, script is a very important part of any movie; it is the blueprint that every other department follows to achieve the vision of the movie, and because of it, it needs to be clear and logical, and in terms of storytelling it needs to be engaging enough in terms of plot and characters, so that you can spend two hours inside the theater and not get bored; it is a hard achievement, and there are many films that only succeed at this partially, but sadly Supergirl fails completely, which makes you wonder how this script was approved in the first place.

Right now, there is a ton of discussion on how screenwriters and the entire film industry need to be protected from AI, and yet, films like Supergirl get to be made, a film that certainly looks, feels, and sounds like an amalgamation of different ideas that never really melt into each other, creating something of its own, resulting in a film that does feel like it was written using AI, and let me tell you, that is not going to help the industry in their fight against AI, not when what is being made is of this quality.

Screenwriter Ana Nogueira fails to adapt the famous comic by Tom King, the one that was supposed to serve as source material for this movie, and while there are a couple of elements here and there from that comic, the story is completely different, and none of the powerful emotional beats from that story are here; instead, Nogueira chooses to create her own thing, which reads like a poor man’s version of a Guardians of the Galaxy film, in other words, a movie we have seen many times before.

Kara, our main character, is empty, annoying, and really unlikeable, which is not mandatory, but it is my suspicion that not many people will be rooting for her during this film, and it gets worse when talking about the secondary characters, with Ruthye being even more annoying and Lobo being totally shoehorned in to make the film more palatable for all audiences; it is quite sad, as on top of that there are huge plot holes that make the story stumble every few minutes.

Supergirl Movie Review: Star Performance

Milly Alcock shined on her run in House of the Dragon, and so it was clear that she should be a huge star, but there is just so much she can do with such weak material, and sadly her performance is not that good either; she doesn’t really feel connected to the character in any way, and at times it feels like she wanted to be anywhere but on set, and that is what I call a disaster when this is supposed to be the performance that serves as the movie’s core.

The rest of the cast doesn’t fare any better. Even when you know they are trying their best, the material hurts them and makes the characters feel absolutely forgettable. Only David Corenswet saves himself from the fire; by playing Superman during a couple of moments, he is excellent, and not having a lot of screen time really saved him.

Supergirl Movie Review: Cast Doesn’t Fare Any Better (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Supergirl Movie Review: Direction, Music

Craig Gillespie has done some solid movies during his career, but he doesn’t have a style on his own, which is why Supergirl feels like a movie James Gunn directed in the background while focusing his time on the Superman sequel, as every single element in the film, from music to wardrobe, acting, and pacing, feels like it would belong in a James Gunn movie, not one directed by Gillespie, and that makes the movie not hit at all; it feels passionless.

However, the movie does have a shape; it is, in fact, a movie, not a very good one, of course, but a movie nevertheless, and as such, it can be seen as something to pass the time on a lazy Sunday or a boring afternoon, but this is not the quality that will save the DCEU from oblivion, as even the visual effects look quite unfinished at times, taking you out of the movie.

Supergirl Movie Review: After Superman’s Success, DCU Suffers A Major Setback (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Supergirl Movie Review: The Last Word

Expectations were low, as Supergirl is not precisely a character that is loved by the mainstream of moviegoers, but this feels like such wasted potential, but the lack of passion and quality felt in the film makes you wonder if these movies can really go to new places or if they will just go the way of the Western; only time will tell, but Supergirl is a huge setback for the genre.



Supergirl Trailer

Supergirl releases on 26 June, 2026.

Share with us your experience of watching Supergirl.

Must Read: Disclosure Day Movie Review: Steven Spielberg’s Alien Epic Promises Wonder But Ends With A Whimper

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News