Awarapan 2 Box Office: Will Emraan Hashmi Beat The Best Romantic Drama Openings Post-COVID? (Photo Credit: Youtube)

It was nineteen years ago that Shivam Pandit first captivated audiences in the 2007 cult classic Awarapan. Now, Emraan Hashmi is returning with Awarapan 2. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-starring Disha Patani, along with Shabana Azmi, the romantic drama has generated tremendous curiosity thanks to its musical legacy and a trailer diving into the nostalgia.

Emraan Hashmi Eyes A Strong!

As the film prepares for its theatrical release, Emraan Hashmi isn’t just looking for a strong two-digit opening; he is eyeing a place in the Top 3 Highest Romantic Drama Openers in the Post-COVID Era! The spots are currently ruled by Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat!

Awarapan 2 Box Office Opening Target!

To secure a spot among the top 3 post-COVID romantic openings, Awarapan 2’s box office needs to surpass the 10.10 crore opening figure! Currently, the third spot is owned by Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat! If the advance booking picks up strongly, then Emraan Hashmi‘s romantic drama might even challenge the second spot!

The film is comfortably eyeing a 10.50 – 12 crore net opening day, putting it right behind Saiyaara and Tere Ishk Mein. Releasing over the Independence Day weekend gives it a chance to push its numbers, provided it battles the clash with Batwara 1947 well!

Check out the top 10 romantic openers of Bollywood post-COVID (India Net Collection).

Saiyaara: 22 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 15.81 crore Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 10.1 crore Satyaprem Ki Katha: 9.25 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 7.02 crore Mr & Mrs Mahi: 6.85 crore Metro In Dino: 4.05 crore Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: 3.75 crore Dhadak 2: 3.65 crore Chand Mera Dil: 3.31 crore

If Awarapan 2 manages to break past the double-digit mark on Day 1, it will comfortably displace Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat to claim the third spot among post-COVID romantic drama openings, pushing Mr & Mrs Mahi out of the top 5.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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