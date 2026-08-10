Ohh My Dog Box Office Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi & Oscar’s Heart-Warming Film Starts To Grow! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Amit Rai’s heartwarming family adventure, Ohh My Dog, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Bruno, the dog, who is called Oscar in the film, has shown a positive trend over its opening weekend! After a quiet start on Friday, the film performed well on word-of-mouth and decent occupancy! By the third day, it has taken a good jump of over 38.8% from the opening day at the box office!

In the opening weekend, Amit Rai’s film picked up good momentum. However, it has to maintain the same pace if the film is expected to hit the success route. Currently, the budget of the film is not known, but it is said to be made on more than 8 crore!

Ohh My Dog Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, August 9, Ohh My Dog managed to earn 1.25 crore at the box office, registering a good jump from Friday’s 90 lakh! The film, in three days, stands at a total net collection of 3.25 crore in India!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 90 lakh

Day 2: 1.10 crore

Day 3: 1.25 crore

Total: 3.25 crore

Interestingly, this is Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Rai’s second collaboration after Oh My God 2, which marked Amit Rai’s debut in Hindi Cinema as a director! The actor-director duo seems to have struck a fine working chemistry, which is clearly visible in their second collaboration!

For content-driven mid-budget films like Ohh My Dog, the key to a long theatrical run lies in weekday stability. With no heavy competition in its niche family segment, the film will rely on a steady Monday hold to maintain momentum through the week!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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