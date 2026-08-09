Vishwanath & Sons Box Office: Suriya Might Deliver 3rd Highest Opening Of 2026! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Suriya is currently riding high on an absolute golden run with the superhit success of Karuppu. The fantasy drama created a frenzy at the box office earlier this year! Now the actor is all set to impress with Venky Atluri’s romantic family entertainer, Vishwanath & Sons. Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the film is winning hearts with its trailer.

Suriya To Bring 3rd Biggest Tamil Opener

Set against the backdrop of a sports story, the charming age-gap romance, and warm family emotions in the trailer is already winning hearts, and the film is hinting at a very good start at the box office! In fact, the film looks well-positioned to register the 3rd Highest Opening of 2026 for Kollywood upon its release during the Independence Day weekend!

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Target

To secure the coveted third position in the list of the top 3 Tamil openers of 2026, Vishwanath & Sons needs to earn 12.35 crore at the box office! In doing so it would surpass Parasakthi, which is currently the third biggest Tamil opener of the year! Considering Suriya’s soaring box office success with Karuppu, this target looks possible to tame!

Here are Kollywood’s top 5 openings of 2026 at the box office.

Jana Nayagan: 42.7 crore Karuppu: 15.5 crore Parasakthi: 12.35 crore LIK: 6.85 crore Kara: 6.2 crore

Suriya’s Top Openers

If Vishwanath & Sons manages an opening of 13+ crore, it will also mark a change in the list of Suriya’s personal box office records! The actor needs to earn almost 14.4 crore to enter the top 5 openers of the actor’s career!

Check out the top 5 openers of Suriya’s career (India Net Collection).

Kanguva: 24 crore Retro: 19.25 crore Singam 3: 17.6 crore Karuppu | Anjaan: 15.10 crore NGK: 14.40 crore

Releasing as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual on August 14, 2026, Vishwanath & Sons will enjoy an extended Independence Day holiday weekend across South India. Starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film has all the right ingredients to score a good box office opening and dominate the regional box office!

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Check out the box-office collections and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

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