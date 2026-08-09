GDN Box Office Collection Day 2: Good Jump On Saturday ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

R Madhavan’s latest biographical drama, GDN, chronicling the extraordinary life of Coimbatore’s pioneer inventor GD Naidu, witnessed a noticeable surge at the box office. If it maintains the same pace, it might bring another jump on Sunday! However, despite showing a strong percentage-wise jump over its opening day, the overall collections remain too low, putting the film in danger zone!

After a sluggish opening on Friday, the Krishnakumar Ramakumar directorial registered an impressive 75% jump on Day 2. Yet, it failed to cross the 1 crore single-day mark, keeping the collections very low to negligible!

GDN Box Office Day 2

On the second day, August 8, Saturday, GDN earned 0.93 crore at the box office. On the second day, the film witnessed a very good jump of almost 75% at the box office, but it does not seem to be good enough for R Madhavan’s film!

Here’s the day-wise breakdown of R Madhavan’s film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 0.53 crore

Day 2: 0.93 crore

Total: 1.46 crore

For a mid-budget biographical feature starring a recognized face like R Madhavan, a 2-day domestic net total of just 1.46 crore is extremely worrying. Even with a 75% growth on Saturday, the film has failed to bring any satisfactory growth!

Unless it witnesses a massive growth on Sunday and maintains a rock-solid hold on Monday, it is hinting at a disastrous drop during the weekdays, making a flop verdict almost inevitable at the box office. Interestingly, this would be the second consecutive biographical Tamil drama for R Madhavan that would fail to claim a success verdict at the box office after Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

GDN Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 1.46 crore

India Gross Collection: 1.72 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box-office collections and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Toxic Yash Is Guaranteeing The Massiest Record – Only Villain To Deliver Two 100 Crore Openers In A Single Year?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News