Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal 5 & Drishyam 3 Has A Funny Target! ( Photo Credit – T-Series; Prime Video; Facebook )

Ajay Devgn’s box-office run in the post-pandemic period has had its fair share of ups and downs. From massive multi-starrers like Singham Again and Dhamaal 4 to genre-defining thrillers like Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan, the superstar has been quietly building a huge total at the box office. Post-COVID, the actor has reached a total of 1372.02 crore with its net collection in India.

As the box office calendar marches forward, all eyes are locked on two of the superstar’s much-awaited crime thrillers, Drishyam 3 and Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise Golmaal 5. Interestingly, a deep dive into the number game reveals a funny math that can lock two milestones for the actor!

2000 Crore Post-COVID Milestone

Since cinema halls reopened, post-COVID, Ajay Devgn has cumulatively earned a total of 1370 crore in India across his 13 releases. By the end of 2026, the actor would add two more films to his kitty! With Drishyam 3 & Golmaal 5, Ajay Devgn needs to hit a total of almost 628 crore to bring a cumulative total of 2000 crore at the box office! Looking at the hype of these two films, it does not seem like a big task!

Ajay Devgn’s Post-COVID Box Office Stats!

Check out Ajay Devgn’s box office stats for his post-COVID films (India Net Collection).

Ajay Devgn Box Office Collection 2022

Runway 34: 32 crore

Thank God: 30.75 crore

Drishyam 2: 241 crore

Total: 303.75 crore

Ajay Devgn Box Office Collection 2023

Bholaa: 90 crore

Ajay Devgn Box Office Collection 2024

Shaitaan: 151 crore Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 12.2 crore Maidaan: 53 crore Singham Again: 270.6 crore Naam: 1.02 crore

Total: 487.82 crore

Ajay Devgn Box Office Collection 2025

Raid 2: 179.3 crore

Son Of Sardaar 2: 47.15 crore

De De Pyaar De 2: 89.85 crore

Total: 316.3 crore

Ajay Devgn Box Office Collection 2026

Dhamaal 4: 174.15 crore

Ajay Devgn’s Post COVID Grand Total India Net Collection: 1372.02 crore

Ajay Devgn’s Best Year At The Box Office – 2024 VS 2026

2024 stands as Ajay Devgn’s best post-COVID calendar year at the domestic box office, raking in a combined 487.82 crore across five releases. In 2026, Devgn has already bagged 172.9 crore courtesy of Dhamaal 4. To make 2026 his highest-grossing post-pandemic year and beat the 2024 benchmark, Drishyam 3 and Golmaal 5 together need to collect just 313 crore net at the Indian box office!

Interestingly, Drishyam 3 and Golmaal 5 need to hit almost 313 – 314 crore each to hit both these milestones at the box office – 2000 crore post-COVID total for Ajay Devgn, and best earning year for Ajay Devgn post-COVID! The superstar is all set to hit these two personal milestones this year for sure!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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