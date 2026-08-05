Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Eyes History With A Potential 300 Crore Net Grosser In India ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After back-to-back failures with Son Of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, Ajay Devgn bounced back at the right time with Dhamaal 4. He got the much-needed momentum ahead of his potential blockbuster, Drishyam 3. Among the upcoming movies, the crime thriller seems to be the perfect contender to become Ajay’s highest-grossing film ever at the Indian box office. Besides, the film can help Ajay script history if it enters the 300-crore club. Keep reading for a detailed report!

While Mohanlal’s Drishyam kick-started the movie series in 2013, it was Ajay Devgn who made the franchise widely popular through his Hindi remakes. Over the years, Ajay’s portrayal of Vijay Salgaonkar has become a household name, making the Drishyam franchise truly iconic. Not just critical acclaim, but the Hindi remakes also tasted massive box-office success, thus creating genuine excitement for the upcoming threequel.

Minimum target for Drishyam 3 is 300 crore net

For those who don’t know, Drishyam 2 exceeded expectations at the Indian box office by scoring a solid 241 crore net. Considering its glorious track record and potential, box-office enthusiasts are predicting a minimum of 300 crore net for Drishyam 3. Unlike usual Bollywood threequels, Drishyam 3 is expected to enjoy a strong opening while also demonstrating solid staying power over the long run. With positive word of mouth, crossing the 300 crore net mark in India looks well within reach.

Drishyam 3 has a chance of making history

The Indian cinema has witnessed several threequels of popular movie franchises, but none of them have scored 300 crore net at the Indian box office. Given the hype, Drishyam 3 has an opportunity to make history as the first Indian threequel to enter the 300-crore club in net collections. If the film pulls it off, it’ll be a big feat for Ajay Devgn, clearly indicating his strong connect with audiences.

More about the film

Drishyam 3 is scheduled to release on a national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2026. It is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: DC Box Office: Can Lokesh Kanagaraj Score A Successful Acting Debut? Here’s The Budget & How Much It Needs To Enter The Safe Zone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News