Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Day 1: Opens 5.5 Times Higher Than Varun Tej's Last Theatrical Release!

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Day 1: Enters Top 10 Telugu Openers Of 2026! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Varun Tej seems to have finally ended his dry spell at the box office with his horror comedy Korean Kanakaraju. The film was released in the theaters on August 7, and has managed to register an impressive start, which is almost 456% highert than his last theatrical opening – Matka! Driven by high curiosity surrounding its unique storyline, the film has managed a healthy opening day total.

5.5X Jump Over Matka

Varun Tej‘s last release, the period action drama Matka, turned out to be an immense disaster, opening to a negligible 71 lakh net in India. In comparison, Tej’s latest horror comedy has opened 5.55X (over 455%) higher compared to Matka’s opening day collection, hinting that the audience is eager to welcome Varun Tej back in an entertaining, lighthearted avatar.

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, August 7, Friday, Korean Kanakaraju managed to register an opening day collection of 3.95 crore across 1,656 shows, recording an average theatrical occupancy of 41%. He also managed to make an entry into the top 10 highest Telugu openers of the year.

Check out the top 10 Telugu openings of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collection).

Peddi: 69.5 crore The Raja Saab: 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 41.6 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 34.75 crore Dacoit: 6.5 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 5.5 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram: 5.35 crore Lenin: 7.15 crore Chennai Love Story: 4.95 crore Korean Kanakaraju: 3.95 crore

Mounted on a budget of 38 crore, Varun Tej’s film has recovered roughly 10% of its budget through its Day 1 collection. Overseas, the film registered a gross opening of 2 crore, taking the worldwide gross opening day collection to 6.66 crore.

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 3.95 crore

India Gross Collection: 4.66 crore

Budget: 38 crore

Budget Recovery: 10%

Overseas Gross Collection: 2 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 6.66 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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