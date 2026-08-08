Chennai Love Story Box Office Collection Day 15: Becomes 8th Highest Grossing Telugu Film Of 2026 In India (Photo Credit – YouTube/Prime Video)

The Telugu film Chennai Love Story had a great first week at the box office and saw a decent second week as well. The firm has now started its third week run at the box office. Despite the new release, the romantic film is holding steady at the box office. Now the film starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Souri Priya in the lead has achieved a new milestone as it enters its third week at the box office. Keep reading for the detailed collection report of day 15.

How Much Did Chennai Love Story earn at the Indian Box Office in 15 days?

The Telugu romantic drama earned 0.25 crore on its third Friday, down 83% from its second Friday. Overall, the film has earned a net total of 36.9 crore at the domestic box office. The gross India collection stands at 43.54 crore. The overall gross collection of the fil stands at 6.92 crore, bringing the worldwide total to 50.46 crore.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1: 27 crore

Week 2: 9.65 crore

Day 15: 0.25 crore

Total: 36.9 crore

Chennai Love Story Becomes the 8th Highest-Grossing Film Of Tollywood In 2026

With its latest collection, Chennai Love Story has surpassed the lifetime collection of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit. The film has now become the 8th highest-grossing Tollywood film in India in 2026. The Telugu romantic drama entered Tollywood’s top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 after just 5 days at the box office. The film now trails Lenin, which is 12 crore ahead of it. It is unlikely that Chennai Love Story will surpass Lenin’s lifetime collection.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Peddi – 244.27 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 218.47 crore The RajaSaab – 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 72.38 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram – 62 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 53.9 crore Lenin – 48.71 crore Chennai Love Story– 36.9 crore Dacoit – 36.7 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari – 26.27 crore

More about the film

Chennai Love Story is directed by Ravi Namburi and produced by Srinivasa Kumar and Sai Rajesh under the banners Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. The music is composed by Mani Sharma.

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