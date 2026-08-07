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Marathi horror-comedy Bhootam Bhayyam opened in theatres on July 24, 2026, to positive reviews. Karan Sonawane starrer unfortunately could not drive the desired footfalls to its kitty. It has concluded its second week on a disappointing note. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

62% drop in the second week

Ramchandra Gaonkar’s directorial delivered a promising opening week of 2.14 crore. Unfortunately, the momentum slowed down, leading to a 62% drop in the second week. According to Sacnilk, Bhootam Bhayyam collected 6 lakh on its day 14, taking its second week total to 82 lakh.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 2.96 crore net. The third weekend is almost here, and hopefully, it will provide the much-needed boost to Neel Salekar and Shubham Jadhav’s co-starrer! Including GST, the gross total currently stands at 3.49 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net collection):

Week 1 – 2.14 crore

Week 2 – 82 lakh

Total – 2.96 crore

What is the budget of Bhootam Bhayyam?

The horror-comedy is reportedly made on a decent budget of 4 crore. In two weeks, the makers have recovered 74% of the estimated investments. It still needs to earn 1.04 crore to enter the safe zone. However, the daily collection has dropped as low as 6 lakh. It is now facing competition from Mamachya Govyala Jauya. After the weekend, there will hardly be any hope left for Karan Sonawane‘s film.

The beginning was ideal, but Bhootam Bhayyam will not be able to join the success club at the box office. It will likely suffer a deficit of over 80 lakh in its lifetime!

Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 4 crore

India net: 2.96 crore

Budget recovery: 74%

India gross: 3.49 crore

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