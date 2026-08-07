Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 28 ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi starrer Dhamaal 4 has concluded four weeks at the Indian box office. The adventure comedy is a success, but where does the profit stand now? Scroll below for a detailed report on day 28.

Wraps up fourth week on a stable run!

There’s a major benefit for Dhamaal 4, since there’s no significant competition in Bollywood until the arrival of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 on August 14. But Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: Brand New Day is posing a serious threat in the Hindi belt. According to estimates, Indra Kumar’s directorial collected another 75 lakh on day 28.

It has wrapped up its fourth week, collecting 9.18 crore, a 54% drop from the third week of 19.87 crore. The cumulative total in India now stands at 173.65 crore net. Including GST, the gross earnings have reached 204.9 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Week 3: 19.87 crore

Week 4: 9.18 crore

Total: 173.65 crore

What is the budget of Dhamaal 4?

Dhamaal 4 is made on an estimated budget of 150 crore. In four weeks, producers T-Series Films, Devgn Films, Panorama Studios, and Maruti International have registered returns of 23.65 crore. Ajay Devgn starrer has gained the plus verdict in India, with a profit percentage of 15.76%. It will, unfortunately, miss the hit tag in its lifetime.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 28 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 173.65 crore

ROI: 23.65 crore

ROI%: 15.76%

India gross: 204.9 crore

Overseas gross: 26.4 crore

Worldwide gross: 231.3 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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