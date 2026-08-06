Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 7 Update! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is enjoying a tremendous run at the Indian box office. Despite the mid-week blues, Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon starrer remained above the 15 crore mark on Wednesday. Scroll below for the day 7 report!

How much did it earn on day 7?

According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected 18.3 crore net on day 7, across all languages in India. It maintained a good hold, with only 16% drop in the last 24 hours, amid mid-week blues. Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 38th film continues to remain the go-to choice of cine-goers despite competition from The Odyssey and local releases.

The total earnings in India stand at 321 crore net. Tom Holland’s superhero flick has swiftly crossed the 315 crore mark, after becoming the fastest Hollywood film to score a triple century in India. Clearly, there’s no slowing down anytime soon. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 378.76 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Day 1: 61 crore

Day 2: 48.3 crore

Day 3: 70.8 crore

Day 4: 77.5 crore

Day 5: 23.3 crore

Day 6: 21.8 crore

Day 7: 18.3 crore

Total: 321 crore

Already 50% higher than No Way Home!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is yet to complete its extended first week at the Indian box office. But in 7 days, it has earned 51% higher than Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was previously the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out the Spider-Man series at the Indian box office (net collection):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 321 crore (7 days) Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Spider-Man: Far From Home: 85.7 crore Spider-Man: Homecoming: 58 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 7 Summary

India net: 321 crore

India gross: 378.76 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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