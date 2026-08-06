Ishqnama Box Office Collection Day 13 (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhhawa’s Ishqnama continues to mint moolah, although with a slow momentum. The Punjabi romantic period drama is yet to recover even half its budget. But it is inches away from surpassing Sarbala Ji. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

Ishqnama Box Office Collection Day 13

According to estimates, Ishqnama collected 35 lakh at the Indian box office on day 13. Arvindr Khaira’s directorial is earning on the lower end, but has maintained a stable hold, staying on similar lines as the second Monday.

The total collection stands at 9.05 crore net after 13 days of its theatrical journey in India. Made on a reported budget of 20 crore, Shehnaaz Gill’s film has recovered 45% of its investments. Including taxes, the gross earnings have surged to 10.67 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.70 crore

Day 8: 50 lakh

Day 9: 70 lakh

Day 10: 1 crore

Day 11: 35 lakh

Day 12: 45 lakh

Day 13: 35 lakh

Total: 9.05 crore

It’s Ishqnama vs Sarbala Ji now!

Saurabh Sachdeva’s co-starrer is now only 1.44 crore away from surpassing the domestic lifetime of Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira’s Sarbala Ji, which collected 10.49 crore net. That milestone should be unlocked with the help of the third weekend boost, although the footfalls have been lukewarm.

Meanwhile, Ishqnama is also competing against Gurnam Bhullar, and Isha Malviya’s Ishqan De Lekhe (11.89 crore) to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026. It may also surpass Rabb Da Radio (12.57 crore) but will stay behind Carry On Jatta 4 (18.62 crore).

Ishqnama Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 9.05 crore

Budget recovery: 45%

India gross: 10.67 crore

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