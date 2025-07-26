Gippy Grewal, Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira‘s laughter ride Sarbala Ji has slowed down at the ticket windows. But the pace is good enough to shatter some major 2025 box office records. It will soon emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for day 8 report!

How much did Sarbala Ji earn on day 8?

As per Sacnilk, Sarbala Ji minted 30 lakhs on day 8. Despite a regular working Friday, it maintained the momentum compared to the 34 lakhs earned the previous day. The net collection in India now surges to 7.02 crores.

Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 8.28 crores. The makers have made tickets available at a BOGO offer on the second weekend (July 25-27). A big boost is expected, given the favorable word-of-mouth and that should push Sarbala Ji over the 10 crore mark at the box office!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Day 1 – 1.15 crores

Day 2 – 1.45 crores

Day 3 – 2 crores

Day 4 – 60 lakhs

Day 5 – 75 lakhs

Day 6 – 43 lakhs

Day 7 – 34 lakhs

Day 8 – 30 lakhs

Total – 7.02 crores

Sarbala Ji vs Akaal Box Office

Gippy Grewal is currently against his own 2025 release, Akaal. Sarbala Ji is only 78 lakhs away from becoming the #2 Punjabi grosser of 2025. The pace has slowed down, so Saunkan Saunkanay 2 looks out of reach at the moment.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Sarbala Ji – 7.02 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores

