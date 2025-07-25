Exactly 3 months after Raid 2, Ajay Devgn is returning to the big screens. Son Of Sardaar 2, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, is releasing in theatres worldwide on August 1, 2025. Back in 2022, the Bollywood superstar delivered his last comedy film, which was a flop. Will history repeat itself? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Son Of Sardaar 2 is facing low pre-release buzz

The songs garnered a favorable response, but the mixed reviews of the official trailer spoiled the party. Son Of Sardaar 2 is less than a week away from its theatrical release, but there’s barely any buzz. Saiyaara is currently all Bollywood buffs are talking about, so things don’t look very good.

Even if one considers the BookMyShow interests, Ajay Devgn starrer has registered 105.6K likes. It is way behind War 2 with 205.8K interests, which is releasing on August 14, 2025, almost 2 weeks later.

Ajay Devgn’s last comedy release was a flop

Thank God (2022) was Ajay Devgn’s last theatrical release in the comedy genre. It was a major flop at the box office, with earnings of only 30.75 crore in its lifetime. It made its way out of theatres within the first week.

Will history repeat itself?

Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crores. Given the low buzz and tough competition from Saiyaara, the content will have to be strong enough to attract an audience to theatres. If not, it could easily become a passable affair given numerous existing and upcoming releases.

The Bollywood superstar is returning to the comedy genre after 1011 days, and hopefully the wait will be worth it! All eyes are now on the advance booking at the box office, which will majorly determine its trend!

More about Son Of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the supporting cast features Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Mishra, and Vindu Dara Singh, among others. It marks the posthumous film of Mukul Dev.

Son Of Sardaar 2 is produced by Jio Studios and Ajay Devgn Films.

