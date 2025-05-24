The entertainment industry is mourning the demise of actor Mukul Dev. He passed away at 56 after winning hearts for his acting chops in Hindi, Punjabi as well South Indian cinema. The reason behind his death is unknown, but the Son Of Sardar 2 co-star Vindu Dara Singh is revealing shocking details behind the curtains. Scroll below for all the details!

Vindu Dara Singh on Mukul Dev’s death

In an interview with ETimes, Vindu Dara Singh was all set to make his comeback in Son Of Sardar 2. The duo closely worked together on Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film. As per the Bigg Boss 3 winner, Mukul Dev was not suffering from any health issues.

Vindu Dara Singh revealed, “I don’t think he was suffering from any disease, but he used to drink a lot and would consume gutkha. He had become overweight and was battling loneliness. He has a daughter, but she was not living with him. He was making his comeback with Son of Sardar 2, but the sad part is he won’t be here to see it. It’s very tragic news.”

Vindu also praised Mukul’s work in Son Of Sardar 2 and promised fans that they would be left in splits when they see his work.

More about Mukul Dev’s death

Mukul Dev passed away in Delhi on May 23, 2025. His brother, Rahul Dev, confirmed the news on his Instagram handle. The late Yamla Pagla Deewana actor is survived by his daughter, Sia Dev. His funeral will take place in the national capital today at 5 PM.

Celebrities mourn Mukul Dev’s death

Many friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Mukul Dev on social media. Manoj Bajpayee, Deepshika Nagpal, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi and Jr NTR are among other celebrities who have mourned his untimely demise.

May Mukul Dev rest in peace!

