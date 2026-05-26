Ranveer Singh was going through a rough patch in his career, but all thanks to the Dhurandhar franchise, he made a smashing comeback. Not just the critical acclaim, but both installments became all-time blockbusters at the worldwide box office. While the first part grossed over 1300 crore, the second part went a notch higher, amassing a mammoth 1800 crore+. With such a collection of both films, Ranveer has made history among all Indian stars. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ranveer proved his mettle as an actor within the first few films of his career, followed by some really big box office successes. However, things turned upside down, and he struggled to deliver commercially successful films. Yes, he tasted some success with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, but it wasn’t enough. Finally, his fortunes changed with the release of Dhurandhar in December 2025. Later, with its sequel, Ranveer reached a much higher level.

Ranveer Singh made history with the Dhurandhar franchise

Dhurandhar was a massive success at the worldwide box office, grossing 1354.84 crore. Just two months later, Dhurandhar 2 was released and exploded at the box office. Backed by solid pre-release buzz and strong word of mouth, it is still running in theaters and has grossed a mind-blowing 1838.62 crore in 68 days.

With these two consecutive all-time blockbusters, Ranveer Singh has made history at the worldwide box office by becoming the only Indian star to have one 1000 crore grosser and one 1500 crore grosser. Yes, you read that right! Ranveer is the only Indian star to achieve the feat, and no other Indian star has done so.

Ranveer grossed over 3000 crore with the franchise

Ranveer Singh was once struggling to deliver a good success story, but thanks to the Dhurandhar franchise, he has taken his box-office game to the next level. With both installments doing wonders at the worldwide box office, the actor has crossed the 3000-crore mark with just two films. The cumulative collection of both films stands at a mammoth 3193.46 crore gross.

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