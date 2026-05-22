Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar 2 has concluded its journey in North America. It’s been nothing short of a dream run, as it has achieved all new benchmarks. Aditya Dhar’s directorial broke multiple records, but missed one notable feat. Scroll below for the closing collection!
Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office Closing Collection
According to the final update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned a whopping $28.6 million in North America. It began its run on an earth-shattering note, raking in $2.002 million in premieres, the only Bollywood film in history to touch that mark. Post that, the spy-action-thriller sequel enjoyed a nearly 5-week run. There was intense competition from Indian as well as international releases, but Sara Arjun co-starrer remained unstoppable!
Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Dhurandhar in North America
Back in 2025, Akshaye Khanna led Dhurandhar collected $20.65 million in North America. It concluded its run as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the overseas circuit. Ranveer Singh’s sequel reached new heights, surpassing the OG film by 38% in earnings.
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Wraps up as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in NA!
Dhurandhar 2 not only became the highest-grossing Bollywood film, but also the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. It surpassed Baahubali 2 ($22 million) by a massive margin to achieve the milestone.
The only feat Aditya Dhar’s film missed is the $30 million mark. It was very close to the milestone, which unfortunately could not be attained. All said and done, the journey marks a big celebration for Indian cinema, which has clearly made a huge mark on the international circuit.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in North America:
- Dhurandhar 2 – $28.6 million
- Baahubali 2 – $22 million
- Dhurandhar – $20.65 million
- Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million
- Pathaan – $17.49 million
- RRR – $15.34 million
- Jawan – $15.23 million
- Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million
- Animal – $15.01 million
- Dangal – $12.19 million
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