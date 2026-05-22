Mortal Kombat II remains in the domestic top 5 rankings. The movie has crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The fighting game adaptation is struggling against the mega hits, even the indie horror Obsession is performing better than the movie. Amid the weak performance, the film has surpassed one of the biggest rom-coms of the year – the Drama. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mortal Kombat II’s box office collection in North America

The Mortal Kombat sequel has already dropped the $1 million mark at the domestic box office. The fighting game adaptation has collected $960k on its second Wednesday at the domestic box office, down 52% from last Wednesday. It remains in the 5th rank in the domestic box office rankings. After 13 days, the movie’s box office collection has reached $65.8 million in North America. It will cross $70 million at the domestic box office.

Edges closer to the $120 million mark worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Karl Urban starrer Mortal Kombat II is on track to hit the $50 million mark at the international box office. Internationally, the film’s total is $42.2 million, bringing the worldwide total to $108.03 million. Mortal Kombat II is on track to cross the $120 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection update

Domestic – $65.8 million

International – $42.2 million

Worldwide – $108.0 million

On track to surpass The Drama at the worldwide box office

The Drama is a dark romantic comedy starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. The movie received positive reviews, and strong word of mouth helped it become a box-office hit. It collected $125.8 million worldwide at the box office during its run and $48 million in North America. The Drama is the 14th-highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide, and Mortal Kombat is on track to surpass it. The video game adaptation is less than $20 million away from surpassing The Drama’s worldwide box-office haul.

The Drama is a modest-budget romantic drama that became a box-office hit. Mortal Kombat II is struggling amid the mega hits currently surpassing the financial success of The Drama, which will keep the Karl Urban starrer in the news and also boost confidence. The Karl Urban starrer will also become the all-time biggest fighting game adaptation worldwide this weekend, which might help boost the collections.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat II follows Johnny Cage, who is recruited by the thunder god Raiden and Soya Blade to join his fellow Earthrealm fighters in an interdimensional tournament against the Outworld warriors and stop the tyrannical emperor Shao Kahn with the help of princess Kitana. Mortal Kombat II was released on May 8.

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