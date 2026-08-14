Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update! (Photo Credit: YouTube)



Sunny Deol has arrived with his period drama, Batwara 1947. Unfortunately, it is facing massive competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which has stolen the spotlight. Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial has made underwhelming advance booking for day 1. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Batwara 1947 Day 1 Advance Booking

According to the final update, Batwara 1947 registered advance booking sales worth 1.76 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It sold a total of 65K+ tickets from 8.8K shows across the nation. In the final 24 hours, Preity Zinta co-starrer showcased a respectable 114% jump.

Delhi was the best-performing circuit, while Maharashtra and Gujarat also picked up the pace in final pre-sales. Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan were among the other key markets.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Advance Booking

A major roadblock for the period drama was competition from Awarapan 2. It is more of a word-of-mouth dependent affair, while Emraan Hashmi starrer majorly benefited from the sequel factor. In the final pre-sales, the action drama grossed 8.57 crore (excluding blocked seats). It sold a staggering 2.85 lakh tickets.

In comparison, Batwara 1947 has stayed far, far behind. All eyes are now on the spot bookings, as it may likely miss the double-digit score on day 1 in India.

Leaves behind Jaat

Back in 2025, Sunny Deol delivered his last solo release, Jaat. The action thriller earned 2.59 crore gross in final advance booking sales. Unfortunately, his latest film could not touch that mark. Needless to say, it stayed behind Border 2 and the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026.

More about the Bollywood period drama

Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan. The ensemble cast also features Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, and Isha Sandhir. It was released in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Independence Day weekend.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Sells Whopping 2.85 Lakh Tickets & Records 3rd Highest Pre-Sales Of 2026

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