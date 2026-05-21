The Odyssey is an epic magnum opus directed by Christopher Nolan, featuring Anne Hathaway in a crucial role. It is the third film collaboration between Anne and Christopher. The upcoming period fantasy drama is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most anticipated releases of the year. It will also push the cumulative total of Hathaway and Nolan’s films past a major global milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Christopher Nolan & Anne Hathaway collaborations at the box office

For the unversed, Anne Hathaway appeared in Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. Both films play significant roles in the director’s filmography and in Anne’s career. Anne reportedly credited Christopher Nolan for saving her career after she faced a backlash following the 2013 Oscar win. Nolan saved her career by offering her the role in Interstellar.

Both Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises are the top-grossing films in Anne’s career. The Dark Knight Rises collected $1.08 billion at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. It is the all-time highest-grossing film in the careers of Christopher Nolan and Anne Hathaway. Their second film, Interstellar, is one of the most iconic sci-fi movies ever, which collected $774.7 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. The total global cumulative for the movies is estimated at $1.86 billion.

How much is needed by The Odyssey to push Nolan and Hathaway’s cumulative total past the $2 billion milestone?

The cumulative total of The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar is $1.86 billion. Therefore, The Odyssey is just $139.9 million away from crossing the $2 billion milestone in Christopher Nolan and Anne Hathaway’s collaborative career. The Odyssey needs less than $150 million to push Anne and Nolan’s partnership past the $2 billion milestone. It is an easy target for the Nolan-helmed magnum opus. The film might even earn it on its opening weekend alone.

What is The Odyssey about?

The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, sirens, and the nymph Calypso, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope. The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan, featuring Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus’ wife, will be released on July 17.

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