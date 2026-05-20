When the Steven Spielberg-backed fantasy-animated film Shrek hit theaters in 2001, it not only garnered widespread critical acclaim but also became a huge box office hit. It was the first film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and is regarded as one of the greatest animated movies ever made.

Its critical and commercial success spawned three sequels—Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010), and two spin-offs—Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022). The franchise has grossed nearly $4 billion worldwide. And now, a fifth installment, Shrek 5, is in the works and is set to hit the big screen in June 2027.

Made on a budget of $60 million, the original Shrek grossed an impressive $490.3 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo data. These numbers indicate that the 2001 film generated a stellar $340.3 million theatrical surplus, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Shrek – 2026 Re-Release Box Office Performance (Domestic)

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Shrek was re-released across 1,370 North American theaters on May 15, 2026, and opened to $1.2 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo. So far, it has collected $1.3 million in North America between May 15 and May 18.

And now, it is closing in on the domestic earnings of Matthew McConaughey’s 2016 animated musical comedy, Sing. Let’s take a look at how much more Shrek needs to earn to outgross the blockbuster at the domestic box office.

Shrek vs. Sing – Box Office Comparison

First, let’s see how the two animated films, Shrek and Sing, compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Shrek – Box Office Summary

North America: $270 million

International: $220.3 million

Worldwide: $490.3 million

Sing – Box Office Summary

North America: $270.6 million

International: $363.8 million

Worldwide: $634.3 million

What The Numbers Indicate

It can be observed from the above figures that Shrek still needs to earn an additional $0.6 million to overtake Sing’s domestic haul. Since there is still some time left and the difference is not big, the DreamWorks Pictures release has a chance to close this gap and surpass Sing’s North American earnings. That said, the final verdict will only become clear once the 2026 re-release period concludes.

What’s Shrek All About?

Directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, the film follows the story of an ill-tempered ogre named Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers), whose peaceful life is shattered after a mean lord exiles fairytale creatures to his swamp. He strikes a deal with the lord to rescue a princess and get back his home.

Shrek – Official Trailer

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