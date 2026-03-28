Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi led Dhurandhar 2 is shining bright in North America. Released on March 19, 2026, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has already emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film in history. It is now aiming for the lifetime of its predecessor, Dhurandhar. Scroll below for the exciting box office updates!

Dhurandhar 2 North America Day 9 Collection

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 collected an estimated $1.3 million on day 9 in North America. It is maintaining strong momentum, emerging as one of the audience’s top choices despite strong competition from Hoppers, Project Hail Mary, Ready Or Not 2, and other international releases.

The overall collection now surges to $19.36 million. Aditya Dhar‘s sequel is already the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America. It will soon surpass Dhurandhar ($20.65 million) to conquer the #1 spot.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the North America box office:

Day 1: $3.98 million (including premieres)

(including premieres) Day 2: $2.95 million

Day 3: $3.92 million

Day 4: $3.15 million

Day 5: $1.14 million

Day 6: $1.3 million

Day 7: $880K

Day 8: $643K

Day 9: $1.3 million (estimates)

Total: $19.36 million

Dhurandhar: The Revenge beats Kalki 2898 AD in North America

Kalki 2898 AD performed really well at the North American box office, accumulating an impressive $18.57 million in its lifetime. It also became Prabhas‘ second film to rank among the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. However, Ranveer Singh has not only surpassed it but also stolen the throne from the South superstar.

Ranveer Singh now holds two spots among the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films in North America. Dhurandhar (2025) owns the second position, with its lifetime total of $20.65 million!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in North America:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Dhurandhar 2 – $19.36 million (9 days) Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Jawan – $15.23 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26million Animal – $15.01 million Dangal – $12.19 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 9: 300 Crore Club Loading, Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh Set To Unlock Their Highest-Grosser!

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