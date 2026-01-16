Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has crashed at the Indian box office. Despite a big Sankranti release, it is struggling to attract footfalls due to lukewarm response. The opening week has concluded, and it is trailing behind Kalki 2898 AD by almost 268 crores. Scroll below for the day 7 collection in all languages.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned 5.63 crores on day 7 of its Indian run, all languages included. It witnessed a slight improvement from 5.25 crores garnered on Wednesday. There’s limited competition at the ticket windows, but Maruthi‘s directorial seems to have been simply rejected by the audience.

The cumulative total earnings at the Indian box office have concluded at 130.38 crores net after 7 days. The stakes are high because The Raja Saab is reportedly made on a whopping budget of 400 crores. Only 32.5% of the estimated investments have been recovered so far. At this pace, producers People Media Factory and Ivy Entertainment may face massive losses.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in all languages in India (net collection):

Paid premieres – 9.15 crores

Day 1 – 53.75 crores

Day 2 – 26 crores

Day 3 – 19.1 crores

Day 4 – 6.6 crores

Day 5 – 4.8 crores

Day 6 – 5.25 crores

Day 7 – 5.63 crores

Total – 130.38 crores

The Raja Saab vs Prabhas’ last opening week

In 2024, Prabhas impressed us with his pan-India film, Kalki 2898 AD. It made collections of 399 crores in its first week in all languages. In comparison, the Sankranti 2025 release lagged behind by over 268 crores.

The Raja Saab has turned out to be a major box office disappointment. Chiranjeevi’s action comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has taken over the Telugu screens, further causing trouble for Maruthi’s directorial.

The Raja Saab Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 400 crores

India net: 130.38 crores

Budget recovery: 32.5%

India gross: 153.84 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Laalo Box Office: Karan Joshi Starrer Makes An Unprecedented 19188% Returns In 95 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News