Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, also known as Laalo, has achieved almost every feat in the history of Gujarati cinema and is still running in theaters. The Gujarati all-time blockbuster is currently in its fourteenth week and is likely to conclude its run by the end of the ongoing week. A few days back, the film was released in the Hindi-dubbed version, which turned out to be a failure. However, in terms of total collection, it has amassed an unprecedented sum at the Indian box office.

The Gujarati devotional drama was theatrically released on October 10, 2025. Upon its release, the film opened to positive feedback from critics and audiences. For a couple of weeks, it was moving ahead at a decent pace, but once word of mouth spread like wildfire, it started minting moolah at a historic pace. Eventually, it broke several records and also became the highest-grossing Gujarati film.

How much did Laalo earn at the Indian box office in 95 days?

Speaking about the latest collection, there’s an update of the 95-day run. According to Sacnilk, it has been learned that Laalo has earned a staggering 96.44 crore net at the Indian box office, which translates to a gross of 113.79 crores. Out of the total net collection, the original Gujarati version has contributed 96.07 crores, while the Hindi-dubbed version has contributed a dismal 37 lakh.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 33 lakh

Week 2 – 27 lakh

Week 3 – 62 lakh

Week 4 – 12.08 crores

Week 5 – 25.7 crores

Week 6 – 24.4 crores

Week 7 – 15.7 crores

Week 8 – 8.5 crores

Week 9 – 4.15 crores

Week 10 – 2.15 crores

Week 11 – 1.05 crores

Week 12 – 69 lakh

Week 13 – 33 lakh

Day 92 – 6 lakh

Day 93 – 16 lakh

Day 94 – 20 lakh

Day 95 – 5 lakh

Total – 96.44 crores

Laalo makes crazy returns

Laalo was reportedly made on a shoestring budget of 50 lakh. Against this cost, it has earned a historic 96.44 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment of 95.94 crores in 95 days. Calculated further, it equals an unbelievable 19188% returns at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 50 lakh

India net collection – 96.44 crores

ROI – 95.94 crores

ROI% – 19188%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

