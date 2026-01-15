After crossing well over $1.5 billion worldwide, Zootopia 2 is now gradually slowing its pace at the box office, both domestically and internationally. The Disney animated sequel has been on an incredible run, and even though the movie received an overwhelming response overseas, its domestic haul is also nearing the $400 million mark. Now, the film has outgrossed one of the iconic superhero movies of all time, even before the dominance of DC and Marvel films.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance So Far

As of now, Zootopia 2, with a production budget of $150 million, has crossed $1.6 billion worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo), with $380.1 million coming from the US in 49 days (till January 13, 2026), while the remaining $1.2 billion has come from overseas markets (as last reported). Out of these 49 days, the movie has crossed the $1 million mark for an impressive 42 consecutive days since its release.

Zootopia 2 Registered Strong Thanksgiving Opening Weekend & Remained Strong Against New Releases

Zootopia 2 debuted in the US during Thanksgiving on November 26, opening to a massive $100.2 million weekend. Since then, it has consistently grossed over $10 million for seven consecutive weekends and is still playing in more than 3,000 US theaters. Several high-profile movies have been released since, including James Cameron’s Avatar: The Fire and Ash and Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid, yet Zootopia 2 has remained among the top five performers in the US.

Zootopia 2 Surpasses Tobey Maguire Starrer Spider-Man 2 At The US Box Office

Interestingly, Zootopia 2 has also comfortably surpassed the 2004 superhero film Spider-Man 2, starring Tobey Maguire. The movie, made with a $200 million budget, was a huge box office hit, earning $785.3 million worldwide, including $375 million from the US.

Spider-Man 2 is still regarded as one of the best-made Spider-Man movies, long before Marvel Studios’ version of the character, now played by Tom Holland, took over.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

