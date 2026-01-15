Josh Safdie’s critically acclaimed sports film Marty Supreme is nearing the end of its third week in theatres and continues to hold steady at the box office, backed by strong word-of-mouth and its recent Golden Globe win. Despite a modest international rollout so far, the film has already earned $79.4 million worldwide (as last reported by Box Office Mojo), with the North American total contributing around 88% of the global gross.

On Track To Outgross Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown Domestically

At the time of writing, Marty Supreme is also closing in on Timothée Chalamet’s previous theatrical release, A Complete Unknown, which finished its domestic run at $75 million. With $70.1 million in North America so far (till January 11, 2026), the sports comedy-drama, Marty Supreme, is now just $4.9 million away from overtaking it, a milestone it is expected to cross in the coming days.

At the same time, the Golden Globe winner has also set its sights on another notable benchmark: Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning drama Bridge of Spies (2015), headlined by Tom Hanks. Here’s how much more Marty Supreme needs to earn at the domestic box office to outgross the critically acclaimed movie.

Marty Supreme vs. Bridge of Spies – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Marty Supreme is performing at the box office compared to Bridge of Spies, using figures from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $70.1 million

International: $9.3 million

Worldwide: $79.4 million

Bridge of Spies – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $72.3 million

International: $93.1 million

Worldwide: $165.4 million

As the figures suggest, the Timothée Chalamet-led sports film is currently trailing the Tom Hanks starrer by roughly $2.2 million in domestic earnings. However, with strong word-of-mouth and a likely awards-season boost, Marty Supreme is on track to outgross Bridge of Spies in North America soon. The final verdict should become clear in the weeks ahead.

More About Marty Supreme

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character reportedly draws from the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s (as per Variety).

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

