Golden Globes 2026: The 83rd Golden Globe Award show took place last evening, and it was packed with some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities, including the hottest couples. From Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, we have picked our 10 favorite couples from the 2026 Golden Globes Awards show. Scroll below to check if your favorite couple made it to our list or not.

The couples brought in their A-game to the red carpet, and almost everyone looked stunning in their respective outfits. It was hard to keep our eyes off them. Their love and adorableness, combined with a lot of glamour, elevated the award show night further.

Check out the 10 best-dressed couples from the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet

1. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The couple looked stunning in their color-coordinated attire. Selena Gomez wore a black velvet off-shoulder gown with white feathers around the shoulders. Meanwhile, Benny Blanco donned a black three-piece suit with black dress boots. They once again made us look adorable with chemistry on the red carpet. The pictures are going viral across all social media platforms, including X.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share a kiss on the carpet at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Q6DE4q1AlO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 11, 2026

2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the celebrity power couples that make us believe in love all over again. The Baywatch star wore a Dior satin midnight blue off-shoulder gown, accessorizing it with classy pieces of jewelry. Her husband, on the other hand, wore a black suit, and they posed dashingly on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

We’re Burnin’ Up over Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the #GoldenGlobes. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/I1uP6FgpXK — Art in Shots (@ArtinShots) January 11, 2026

3. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

They opted for the classic black-white color-coordinated look. The Oppenheimer actress sported a white caped gown with a sleek hairdo, giving a very boss lady vibe. John Krasinski perfectly matched Emily Blunt’s vibe with his black suit with a turtleneck and a thick-framed pair of specs. They were one of the most stylish couples on the red carpet at the event.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the Golden Globes tonight. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IeDvCx06Ik — Emily Blunt Files (@emilybluntfiles) January 12, 2026

4. Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

The red carpet lit up as Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian stepped on it! Lauren stunned in a golden gown with a thigh-high split. Dwayne Johnson looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie.

Dwayne Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian hold hands on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! ❤️ See all the red carpet pics 🔗: https://t.co/PthaaZjvWR pic.twitter.com/tcUjVU4TCq — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 12, 2026

5. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

The couple brought dark energy to the red carpet with their outfits. Dunst turned heads in an emerald Tom Ford gown, finishing the look with jewellery from Fred Leighton and Anita Ko, along with Gianvito Rossi footwear. At the same time, Plemons opted for a timeless tuxedo.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Z7Kz6G8RKb — GoldenSeries (@series_golden) January 12, 2026

6. Amal and George Clooney

It was a black and red combo for the loved Hollywood couple. Amal Clooney looked like a red-hot siren in her red Balmain gown. It was accessorised with Cartier diamond rings and a bracelet. George Clooney wore a classic black Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tUPKDfNgPx — vivi (@itshighart) January 12, 2026

7. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis wore a strapless white gown with a patterned design. Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher kept it safe with a black tuxedo. The couple looked stunning on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards 20226.

8. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K Brown

Ryan Michelle Bathe exuded an ethereal beauty in her off-the-shoulder white gown, featuring a voluminous hemline. Sterling K Brown sported a shiny brown suit paired with black pants.

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown at the 2026 Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/mvD7HGMKAI — Kylie (@KylieLegends) January 12, 2026



9. Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson, who was nominated for her role in Song Sung Blue, wore a custom Armani metallic silver gown, which perfectly accentuated her curves. She attended the 2026 Golden Globes Award show with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and he wore a black suit paired with a white shirt and a black bow tie.

Kate Hudson wows in custom Armani Prive at the Golden Globes red carpet alongside Danny Fujikawa.#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XvbF59hGJO — Art in Shots (@ArtinShots) January 11, 2026

10. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been making us aww over their adorable chemistry. It was at its peak during the 2026 Golden Globes event as well. Kylie wore a shimmering golden gown, while Timothee sported an all-black ensemble. He even won the Best Actor award for his performance in Marty Supreme.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3Qu3k5bZeH — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) January 12, 2026

