Disney Pixar’s first release of the year, Hoppers, arrived with strong anticipation and delivered an impressive start at the global box office. Directed by Daniel Chong, the science fiction comedy film reached theaters last Friday, March 6. Audiences across North America and overseas markets responded quickly, pushing the animated feature to the top of weekend ticket sales and giving the distributor another powerful opening frame.

Box Office Mojo reports a worldwide debut of $88 million during the opening weekend against a production budget of $150 million. North America generated $46 million from 4000 theaters, producing a healthy per-screen average of $11,500. International markets added another major share of the total. More than 50 territories contributed $42 million, showing solid audience turnout across Europe, Asia, and several emerging markets.

Hoppers Box Office Summary

North America – $46 million

International – $42 million

Worldwide – $88 million

Biggest International Opening For An Original Animated Film Post-Covid

International performance was particularly important for this Pixar film. The $42 million overseas launch now stands as the biggest international opening for any original animated movie in the post-COVID era.

Comparisons underline the scale of the start. Wish recorded $31.7 million during its debut frame, GOAT reached $15.6 million, Elemental collected $15 million, Elio delivered $14 million, and The Wild Robot opened with $6.5 million. Numbers place Hoppers comfortably ahead among recent original animated releases.

Break-Even Target In Sight

Financial targets remain clear for a project carrying a $150 million budget. A break-even goal of $375 million now sits ahead in the coming weeks, and early global response suggests the film has a realistic path toward that figure by the end of its run.

Opening-weekend earnings also set a notable record. The $88 million debut stands as the biggest global start for an original animated feature since Coco, which launched with $104.7 million worldwide in 2017.

Hoppers Storyline & Rotten Tomatoes

The film is about Mabel Tanaka, who loves animals very much. Her mind is placed into a realistic robot beaver so she can talk to animals and help save their home from being destroyed. But while trying to help, she accidentally starts an animal uprising.

Critical reception has also lifted the film’s standing. More than 153 reviews pushed the Tomatometer rating to 94%. Audience feedback mirrors that response, with the Popcornmeter at 94% based on over 1,000 verified ratings.

As of now, strong word of mouth, combined with early ticket sales, positions Hoppers as a major animated success story for the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

