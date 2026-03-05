Pixar Animation Studios’ Hoppers is gearing up to take over the global box office soon, and the industry projections suggest it could deliver a solid start. The exhibitors are optimistic about the film’s performance, with early forecasts pointing to a strong opening weekend in North America and worldwide. It could record the biggest worldwide debut for an original animated movie since Coco in 2017. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has received strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. It received a 97% rating from 95 reviews on the Tomatometer. The voice cast features Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy, and Dave Franco. It premiered at the El Capitan Theaters in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

How much is the film projected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Hoppers is expected to earn between $35 million and $40 million at the box office in North America during its three-day opening weekend. It is expected to debut at the top spot in the domestic box office rankings. Meanwhile, internationally, the animation is tracking to earn between $45 million and $50 million over the 5-day opening weekend overseas. Therefore, globally, the Pixar animation is tracking to earn $80 million to $90 million on its opening weekend.

Set to have the biggest global debut for original animations since Coco!

Pixar’s Coco is also an original animated film, released in 2017. The film recorded $104.7 million worldwide on its opening weekend. It is the biggest global debut for original animations. Hoppers is tracking to have one of the biggest global openings since Coco. For the record, Coco collected $50.8 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

What is the film about?

The film follows Mabel Tanaka, an animal enthusiast whose mind is placed into a lifelike robotic beaver so she can communicate with animals and protect their habitat, only to accidentally trigger an uprising along the way. Hoppers will be released in the theaters on March 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Bride North America Box Office Projection: Opening Weekend Buzz Hints At A Slow Walk Down The Aisle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News